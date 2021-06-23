11 kg gold seized from passengers at Tiruchi airport

TIRUCHI

23 June 2021 21:10 IST

In separate operations, officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 11 kg of gold from 10 passengers at the international airport here on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sources said DRI officials intercepted five passengers who arrived here from Sharjah by an Air India Express flight on Tuesday. This led to seizure of five kg of gold in paste form from them. Another 2.3 kg gold in paste form, which was found abandoned in a flush tank inside the airport, was also seized. The passengers had concealed the gold paste form in knee cap and inner wear. The seized consignment was sent for chemical process which yielded gold weighing about 6.2 kg. Five passengers were detained.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, the DRI officials intercepted five passengers who landed here from Singapore by an Air India Express flight. This led to seizure of 5.2 kg of gold in different sizes concealed in emergency lamp, flash lights, door stopper and lock. The passengers were detained. Further investigations were on.