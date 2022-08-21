11 doctors from Tiruchi honoured for their meritorious services

The Hindu Tamil Thisai in association with IMA presented the awards

Eleven doctors from Tiruchi were presented with ‘Maruthuva Natchathiram,’ awards in recognition of their meritorious services by The Hindu Tamil Thisai in association with the Indian Medical Association, here on Saturday.

The awards were given as part of the Doctors' Day celebration.

Dr. N. Balasubramanian, former Dean, K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, R. Mohan, T.P Vijayalakshmi, M. Sivakumar, T. Maniraj, G.K.S Sudhagar, Poongothai Senthilvelkumar, Arshya Begam, P. Gopinath, S. Jeevaanadhan, and Aruna Pachaimuthu were among those from Tiruchi who were presented with the awards.

In all, 70 doctors from Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Cuddalore were honoured on the occasion.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed the awards.

IMA State president, R. Palaniswami; State Secretary, N.R.T.R. Thiagarajan; President of SRM Education Committee (Tiruchi and Ramapuram), R. Sivakumar and others took part in the event.