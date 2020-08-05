11 deaths, 544 new cases in central region

Tiruchi

05 August 2020 21:04 IST

Four pregnant women, 30 police personnel among those who tested positive

The central region on Wednesday saw a rise in COVID-19 cases with 544 patients testing positive for the viral infection.

The number of deaths too went up with 11 patients — two each in Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai and one in Nagapattinam — succumbing to the virus.

Two men, aged 54 and 60, from Tiruchi died at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, while two others, both 70, died in Tiruvarur. In Thanjavur, a man and woman (both 59) died of respiratory failure. In Pudukottai, two men aged 65 and 50 died of viral pneumonia and of co-morbidities including diabetes. An 80-year-old man with diabetes died in Ariyalur, while a 47-year-old man of the district, who had previously suffered a head injury, died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital. A 69-year-old man from Nagapattinam with systemic hypertension and severe sepsis shock died at a private hospital.

Pudukottai

Pudukottai recorded the maximum number of fresh cases on Wednesday with 150 patients testing positive.

Tiruchi

In Tiruchi, 136 tested positive. Many were from Woraiyur, Kattur, Marungapuri, Manachanallur and Lalgudi.

Meanwhile, 34 patients from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital and 35 from the COVID Care Centre at Khajamalai were discharged.

Thanjavur

In Thanjavur, 79 patients, including an office assistant at the taluk office in Thanjavur town, a doctor at an intensive care unit, a staff nurse at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, a sanitary worker at the Public Works Department office, an assistant engineer at Pattukottai tested positive for the viral infection.

Many housewives, shopkeepers and other workers were among those who tested positive.

Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur

Nagapattinam recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases. The patients included three doctors, a staff nurse, a health worker and a policeman. Eight travellers from other districts, four pregnant women, 16 contacts of seven patients who tested positive earlier and nine persons with Influenza-like Illnesses also tested positive.

In Tiruvarur 21 patients tested positive for the viral infection.

Perambalur, Ariyalur

Twenty patients tested positive in Perambalur, while 36 tested positive in Ariyalur.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in Ariyalur district went up to 1,136. Among the fresh cases, 12 were from Thirumanar, while the remaining hailed from Jayankondam, Sendhurai and Ariyalur. The patients were admitted to Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Karur

In Karur, 30 police personnel were among 50 patients who tested positive for the viral infection, official sources said. The total active cases in the district are 199.