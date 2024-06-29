ADVERTISEMENT

11- day ‘Thanjavur Book Fair’ to be held from July 19

Updated - June 29, 2024 05:17 pm IST

Published - June 29, 2024 05:16 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The seventh edition of the ‘Thanjavur Book Fair,’ organised jointly by the district administration and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India, will commence here on July 19. The 11-day fair will be held at the usual venue – Thanjavur Palace Grounds – where it has been proposed to put up 100 stalls for display and sale of books. A separate space has been earmarked for the “Food Festival” to be held as part of the fair, official sources said. While the publications released at the ‘Chennai Book Fair’ in January this year will be made available for sale at the ‘Thanjavur Book Fair, debates on different topics, literary talks and other events would also be held at the fair venue, sources added.

