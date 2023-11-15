ADVERTISEMENT

11-day book fair in Tiruchi from November 24

November 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration will conduct a book exhibition on the campus of St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School in the city from November 24 to December 4.

The 11-day event will feature about 160 stalls. The district administration has announced a mascot-design contest for school and college students and persons with disabilities. The best mascot would be used for the book festival. Entries can be sent to WhatsApp number 94870 91122 or 98945 48445, said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, who earlier flagged off a rally to raise awareness of the book fair from R.C. Higher Secondary School.

