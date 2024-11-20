 />
11 children identified for cochlear implant surgery

Published - November 20, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Eleven children, in the age group of 1 to 6, with hearing disabilities were identified for cochlear implant surgery under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS) at a special camp held here on Wednesday.

Over 100 children with hearing and speech impairment were screened by a team of doctors from the ENT Department and the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital headed by Dean S. Kumaravel. The camp was inaugurated by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar.

The identified children received comprehensive evaluations, diagnostic tests for cochlear implant surgery, and expert consultations. Post-surgery rehabilitation services will also be provided to ensure a smooth recovery. Additionally, children who have already undergone the surgery were given speech therapy to support their ongoing development.

The objective of the camp was to screen the children with such issues at an early stage and rectify them as early as possible. So far, 110 children have undergone cochlear implant surgeries at the hospital.

According to doctors, early detection of congenital hearing and speech impairment in children, ideally by the age of six, is crucial. With timely cochlear implant surgery and speech therapy, it is possible to completely overcome the impairment.

