108 fresh COVID-19 cases reported

The central region reported 108 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Four patients succumbed to the viral infection- one each from Karur, Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts.

While most districts in the central region reported a marked dip in the number of COVID-19 cases, the number of patients who tested positive in Tiruchi continued to be high in comparison. A total of 37 patients reported COVID-19 positive in the district on Monday.

Meanwhile, the other eight districts in the central region reported less than 30 cases. In Thanjavur, 27 patients tested COVID-19 positive.

While 17 people tested positive for the viral infection in Tiruvarur, 13 were reported in Karur. Pudukottai, meanwhile, registered six fresh cases and Nagapattinam, five. Ariyalur reported two, Mayiladuthurai one COVID-19 and in Perambalur, no fresh cases were registered.