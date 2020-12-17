108 fresh cases in central districts

The central districts on Thursday recorded a slight spike in COVID-19 cases with 108 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department.
Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported an increase in cases reporting 33 and 28 fresh cases. Tiruchi had reported 25 cases on Wednesday, while Thanjavur 16. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, isolated cases and those with a history of respiratory illnesses.
Meanwhile, 13 patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovery.
All other seven districts in the region reported below 20 fresh cases on Thursday.
Nagapattinam reported 17 cases and Karur 12. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Vegamedu, Pugalur and Sakkarapalayam.
In Tiruvarur, 10 patients reported positive, while Pudukottai reported a further drop in cases with only six fresh cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.
Ariyalur and Perambalur reported one fresh case.
Meanwhile, 193 throat swabs were lifted in Ariyalur and sent to the COVID-19 testing facility for processing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath