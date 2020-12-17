108 fresh cases in central districts

No death has been reported in region

The central districts on Thursday recorded a slight spike in COVID-19 cases with 108 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin released by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported an increase in cases reporting 33 and 28 fresh cases. Tiruchi had reported 25 cases on Wednesday, while Thanjavur 16. Patients in both districts were primary contacts, isolated cases and those with a history of respiratory illnesses.

Meanwhile, 13 patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovery.

All other seven districts in the region reported below 20 fresh cases on Thursday.

Nagapattinam reported 17 cases and Karur 12. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Vegamedu, Pugalur and Sakkarapalayam.

In Tiruvarur, 10 patients reported positive, while Pudukottai reported a further drop in cases with only six fresh cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts and local index cases with no history of travel or contacts. Patients suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses and Influenza-Like Illnesses also tested positive.

Ariyalur and Perambalur reported one fresh case.

Meanwhile, 193 throat swabs were lifted in Ariyalur and sent to the COVID-19 testing facility for processing.