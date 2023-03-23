March 23, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In the wake of shortage of staff in ‘108’ ambulance services, the Emergency Management and Research Institute Green Health Services, which operates ambulances in association with the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project (TNHSP), has initiated the process to fill up vacancies.

According to sources, 43 ambulances and a bike ambulance are being operated in Tiruchi district. Of them, 14 are operated in Tiruchi city and the remaining 32 vehicles are operated in different parts of Tiruchi. They will have to be on standby mode at their allocated locations so as to rush to the spots to transport patients, who are in need of emergency medical attention, as per the instructions from the Emergency Response Centre (ERC).

As per the standard operating procedure, the designated ambulance vehicle will have to reach the required spot within 20 minutes of the emergency call. It was said that some ambulances were forced to halt, particularly at night time, due to shortage of staff members. Vehicles were halted whenever the pilots and emergency medical technicians go on emergency leave. The issue surfaces sometimes when the staff members go on weekly off. It has added pressures to the other ambulances that have to transport the patients to the hospitals within the golden hour.

To address the issue, the EMRI Green Health Services has decided to fill the vacancies. In the first phase, it has made arrangements for recruiting 200 persons.

T. Arivukarasu, District Manager, 108 ambulance services, told The Hindu that the qualification for the emergency medical technicians would be B.Sc (nursing, zoology, botany, biochemistry or microbiology. Selected candidates would be given 50-day special training on emergency treatment and handling patients in ambulances. The recruitment process would be completed within a week. Once they join duty, the response time of ambulances in reaching the spot of emergency calls would be reduced further.