‘108’ ambulance service struggling with staff shortage in Tiruchi

The ‘108’ ambulance services in the district are facing shortage of pilots and emergency medical technicians.

According to sources, 46 ambulances are being operated under the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Project in association with GVK Emergency Management and Research Institute in Tiruchi district. Of them, 14 are operated in Tiruchi city and the remaining 32 vehicles have been allocated to Tiruchi rural.

They will have to be on standby mode at their allocated locations so as to rush to the spots to transport patients, who are in need of emergency medical attention, as per the instructions from the Emergency Response Centre (ERC).

The 24/7 service works in two shifts. As per the standard operating procedures, the designated ambulance vehicle will have to reach the required spot within 20 minutes of the emergency call.

Though the system seems to be working well in the day time, the night service has been affected due to a shortage of staff members. According to sources, the service has about 130 staff members as against about 180.

While almost all vehicles run as per the established system in the daytime, at least eight to ten vehicles are forced to halt due to a shortage of pilots and emergency medical technicians in night time. It is said that in the absence of vehicles in the night time, the calls had been directed to the crew members of the ambulance in the nearby locations. Besides delaying the response time, it has added pressure on the other vehicles’ crew members.

“Grounding of some ambulances has increased the area to be covered for other vehicles in the night time. It has added pressure on us. Moreover, we find it extremely difficult to transport the patients to the hospitals within the golden hour,” says a driver of an ambulance vehicle in Tiruchi.

It is said that there had been no recruitment for the post of pilots, emergency medical technicians and others over the last six months. Though the issue had been taken to the notice of authorities no action was taken so far. Considering the importance of the ambulance service, the Health Department should take immediate steps to give permission to fill up the vacant posts.