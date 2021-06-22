1,078 more persons test positive for COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

22 June 2021 22:34 IST

Total of 34 deaths recorded in districts

The central region on Tuesday reported 1,078 more fresh cases of COVID-19.

Thirty-four deaths on account of the virus were also recorded from the region in the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Thanjavur district reported the maximum number of 372 fresh cases among the central districts followed by 231 cases in Tiruchi.

Nagapattinam district reported 107 cases and the other five districts in the region reported less than 100 cases each.

In Karur, 94 more persons tested positive. It was 92 fresh cases n Tiruvarur, 78 in Pudukottai and 71 in Ariyalur.

Lowest number

Perambalur district reported the lowest of 33 cases.

Thirty-four deaths were also recorded with six each in Ariyalur, Nagapattinam and Perambalur. Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruchi reported four deaths each.

Three persons died in Tiruvarur and one in Karur.