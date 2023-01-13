105 rowdies arrested in special drive results in central zone in Tiruchi

January 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

As many as 105 rowdies were arrested during a special drive conducted in nine districts in the central zone from January 9 to 13.

According to a press release, the number of cases registered were 81. The drives were conducted in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in an aim to check unlawful activity and prevent crimes.

The police teams seized 29 deadly weapons during searches conducted in the houses of prominent rowdies. A special team was constituted in each district in the zone and were keeping a watch on the activities of rowdies and their associates. The teams would take steps to get conviction for them expedite the criminal cases booked against them, release said.