ADVERTISEMENT

105 rowdies arrested in special drive results in central zone in Tiruchi

January 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 105 rowdies were arrested during a special drive conducted in nine districts in the central zone from January 9 to 13. 

According to a press release, the number of cases registered were 81. The drives were conducted in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in an aim to check unlawful activity and prevent crimes.

The police teams seized 29 deadly weapons during searches conducted in the houses of prominent rowdies. A special team was constituted in each district in the zone and were keeping a watch on the activities of rowdies and their associates. The teams would take steps to get conviction for them expedite the criminal cases booked against them, release said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US