HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

105 rowdies arrested in special drive results in central zone in Tiruchi

January 13, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 105 rowdies were arrested during a special drive conducted in nine districts in the central zone from January 9 to 13. 

According to a press release, the number of cases registered were 81. The drives were conducted in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts in an aim to check unlawful activity and prevent crimes.

The police teams seized 29 deadly weapons during searches conducted in the houses of prominent rowdies. A special team was constituted in each district in the zone and were keeping a watch on the activities of rowdies and their associates. The teams would take steps to get conviction for them expedite the criminal cases booked against them, release said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.