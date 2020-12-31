105 more test positive in central districts

The central districts on Thursday recorded 105 more positive cases of COVID 19 and two deaths.
Thanjavur district recorded the maximum number of cases with 37 persons testing positive for the virus. Tiruchi and Nagapattinam reported 22 fresh cases each. Ariyalur, Karur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur reported less than 10 cases each, while Perambalur had no fresh case. While Tiruvarur reported nine positive cases, Pudukottai had seven, Karur six and Ariyalur two.
A 58-year-old male with Type 2 diabetes mellitus of Nagapattinam district, admitted to a private hospital in Thanjavur on December 28 with complaints of fever and breathing difficulty, died on Wednesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.
A 70-year-old man, with chronic kidney disease and coronary artery disease admitted to a private hospital in the town with fever, cough and breathing difficulty, died on Tuesday due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a bulletin issued by the Health Department.
