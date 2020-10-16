105 mobile ration shops for Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

16 October 2020 18:34 IST

Tiruchi district has been allotted 105 Amma mobile ration shops and all but one of them have been deployed in rural areas, Collector S.Sivarasu has said.

The mobile shops would deliver ration commodities to 15,744 card holders at their doorstep, he said. Fortified rice was being supplied to card holders through all the 1,225 ration shops in the district. Fortified rice, which would help prevent anaemia, was being mixed with regular rice and supplied to card holders. One kg of fortified rice was mixed with every 100 kg of regular rice, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to distribution of free face masks, Mr. Sivarasu said 51.64 lakh reusable masks had been supplied to 25.82 lakh family members listed in 8.14 ration cards in the district.

Twenty-eight Amma cooperative mini super markets were also functioning in the district, he said in a press release.