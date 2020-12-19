105 fresh cases in central region

The central districts on Saturday recorded 105 fresh cases of COVID 19. No COVID 19-related death was reported in the region, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Perambalur district reported no new cases for the viral infection. Thanjavur reported a slight spike in cases with 32 patients testing positive. All other districts in the region reported less than 30 fresh cases.
Twenty-four patients tested positive in Tiruchi. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts. Nine patients undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for COVID-19 were discharged.
Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur reported 17 and 15 fresh cases. Patients in both districts were primary contacts or with a history of respiratory illnesses.
Pudukottai and Karur reported eight cases each. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Gandhigramam and Kallumadai. Interdistrict travellers too, tested positive for COVID-19.
One patient tested positive in Ariyalur district. Meanwhile, 369 throat swabs were lifted in Perambalur and 242 in Ariyalur and sent to testing facilities for processing.
