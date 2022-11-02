1.04 lakh youths placed in private sector through mega job fairs, says Minister

‘Admissions in government Industrial Training Institutes have gone up to 93.79%’

About 1.04 lakh youth have been placed in private companies through the 66 mega job fairs conducted across the State so far, Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C. V. Ganesan said here on Wednesday.

The Minister, who reviewed the arrangements being made for the mega job fair to be held at the Seshayasee Institute of Technology campus in Tiruchi on November 5, said over 5.67 lakh youth had participated in the fairs held till now. Last month, the number of placements found through the mega job fairs crossed the one lakh mark at a job fair in Chennai where Chief Minister M. K. Stalin handed over the offer letters.

The Chief Minister has instructed that such mega job fairs should be held in all the 234 Assembly constituencies in the State. “We are confident of finding placements for one lakh youths a year through the mega job fairs. We hope to find placement for at least 5,000 youth at the job fair in Tiruchi on Saturday,” Mr. Ganesan told reporters.

Mr.Ganesan claimed that admissions to government Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) has witnessed a rise after the DMK came to power, thanks to the awareness created through the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme launched by the Chief Minister. “Overall, 93.79% of seats have been filled up in government ITIs and cent percent admission has been achieved in 51 ITIs,” he said.

The government has recently issued orders for building houses for 10,000 construction workers at a cost of ₹400 crore. Enrolment of members to the welfare boards for unorganised sector workers has also increased substantially. When the DMK government came to power, disbursement of various benefits such as pension, family pension, educational assistance etc through the welfare boards to 1.07 lakh members was pending. All these applications were cleared and welfare benefits have been disbursed to about 4.25 lakh members of welfare boards under the present government, he said.

Earlier, speaking at the review meeting with officials, Mr.Ganesan urged all government departments and agencies to work in tandem to spread the work and make the mega job fair a success.

K. Veera Raghava Rao, Director of Employment and Training, gave an overview of the arrangements being made for the job fair.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said over 100 companies would participate in the job fair and at least 10,000 youth were expected to participate. An exclusive counter would be set up at the fair for finding placements for persons with disabilities, he said.