103 passengers arrive from Kuwait

Indians being screened upon arrival at Tiruchi International Airport on Saturday night.

06 June 2020 19:47 IST

TIRUCHI

Hundred and three Indians hailing from various districts in the State arrived at the international airport here from Kuwait by a Kuwait Airways flight on Saturday.

The flight landed here at around 4.40 p.m. and all passengers were screened by medical teams on arrival. The passengers hailed from 24 districts, including Tiruchi, Chennai, Thanjavur, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

Since none of them had any symptoms of the novel corona virus, they were sent to their respective districts by special buses.

The flight on its return journey carried about 6.3 tonnes of vegetables, airport sources said.