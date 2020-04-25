‘102’, ‘108’ ambulance services come to the aid of patients requiring dialysis

With bus services and movement of private cabs completely suspended due to the prohibitory orders in place, the ‘102’ and ‘108’ ambulance services in the district have come to the aid of those with renal problem by taking them to hospital for dialysis and treatment.

Besides picking up such patients from their doorstep to hospitals within Pudukottai district, the ‘102’ and ‘108’ ambulances have also ferried them to neighbouring districts where they undergo medical treatment.

Pudukottai district has three ‘102’ ambulances with a couple of them deployed in Pudukottai and one at Aranthangi.

In the case of ‘108’ service, it has a fleet of 23 ambulances deployed across the district.

Ever since prohibitory orders was clamped late last month to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, movement of buses, rail and other private taxis and vans were completely suspended.

The suspension of road and rail services due to the lockdown caused concern among those patients with renal problems as they had to undergo dialysis.

Realising the problem faced by patients requiring dialysis and further treatment, their transportation was arranged through the ‘102’ and ‘108’ ambulance services by the district administration and the Health Department since not many of them had own vehicles to visit the hospital.

A vast majority of those ferried by these ambulances were those suffering from renal problem requiring dialysis and treatment, says the Joint Director- Health, Pudukottai, M. Chandrasekaran. Such patients could not be put off dialysis on the specified days as it could impact their health condition, he further said.

The ‘102’ ambulance service had taken patients to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital besides others within the district and some to neighbouring districts, says Dr. Chandrasekaran.

The Health Department has in its possession a list of such patients requiring dialysis through the Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme.

Patients are informed in advance about their transportation to the hospital concerned by the ambulance service.

They are then picked up at their doorstep and dropped back home after completion of dialysis, Dr. Chandrasekaran said.

Help for cancer patients

The ‘102’ ambulance has also taken 17 cancer patients from the district to Thanjavur and even to Chennai.

In one such instance recently, a ‘108’ ambulance took a 42-year-old man from Pudukottai who underwent renal transplant at JIPMER Puducherry to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai since the medicines were not available in Pudukottai.

The objective of arranging the ‘102’ and ‘108’ ambulances is to help such patients and ensure that the treatment is not broken midway, says Dr. Chandrasekaran.