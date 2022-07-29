Tiruchirapalli

101 persons detained under Goondas Act in Tiruchi in seven months

R Rajaram TIRUCHI July 29, 2022 17:46 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 17:46 IST

The Tiruchi City Police have detained as many as 101 persons involved in different types of crimes under the Goondas Act in the last seven months of the current year. This is the highest number in respect of detentions under this Act in the city in the last 20 years.

Eighty among them were detained under the Act for hampering public peace; 11 others for indulging in sale of drugs, four persons for sexually harassing women and children and four other persons for indulging young women in flesh trade. All the 101 persons were detained under this Act on the orders of the Commissioner of Police.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Murders and other offences have come down in the current year as compared to the previous year due to various measures taken by the police to maintain law and order, a police press release said on Friday. The release further said stern action as per law would continue to be initiated against anti-social elements and those involved in offences such as robbery in Tiruchi city limits to maintain order. Necessary instructions have been given to the police officers in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...