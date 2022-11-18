100th overhauled LHB power car flagged off from Golden Rock Railway Workshop

November 18, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, Southern Railway, Gautam Dutta on Friday flagged off the 100th and 101st LHB power cars which were successfully overhauled at Golden Rock Railway Workshop here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LHB power cars are equipped with diesel alternator sets to provide power supply to all the coaches in the formation and are attached to the extreme end of a train. The Southern Railway headquarters had given the task of overhauling of LHB power cars to the Golden Rock workshop in 2020-end.

Trending

The first two LHB power cars were successfully overhauled and dispatched from the workshop in February 2021. Subsequently, the workshop mastered the art of overhauling by several gadgets and test benches. The Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer also flagged off, on the occasion, the first two trailer coaches of DEMU train to the Tiruchi Railway Division. The Chief Workshop Manager, Golden Rock Railway Workshop, Shyamadhar Ram and senior officials were present on the occasion, a press release from the workshop said.

The Golden Rock workshop is one of the premier railway repair workshops in the country known for its quality in workmanship, veracity in innovations and diversity in rolling stocks handled by it, the release added.