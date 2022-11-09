10,000 kg of seized tobacco and adulterated food products destroyed

The Hindu Bureau TIRUCHI
November 09, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department destroyed 10,000 kilograms of banned tobacco products and adulterated food products that were seized in the last 10 months in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of this, 6,000 kilograms were banned tobacco products which were seized by the police and the Food Safety department officials. Around 4,000 kilograms were adulterated food products that were seized by the Food Safety department officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The confiscated products were destroyed at Ariyamangalam in the city on Tuesday on the instruction of the Collector and in the presence of police personnel and officials of the Food Safety department, an official press release here said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app