10,000 kg of seized tobacco and adulterated food products destroyed

Officials of the Food Safety and Drug Administration department destroyed 10,000 kilograms of banned tobacco products and adulterated food products that were seized in the last 10 months in the district.

Of this, 6,000 kilograms were banned tobacco products which were seized by the police and the Food Safety department officials. Around 4,000 kilograms were adulterated food products that were seized by the Food Safety department officials.

The confiscated products were destroyed at Ariyamangalam in the city on Tuesday on the instruction of the Collector and in the presence of police personnel and officials of the Food Safety department, an official press release here said.