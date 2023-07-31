10,000 jobs on offer at private job mela at Tiruvarur

July 31, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Around 150 companies/industries will recruit candidates suitable for their business/manufacturing activities at the Mega Private Job Mela to be organised at Tiruvarur on August 5 as part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

In a press release, Collector T. Charusree said the job mela would be held at a private school on Mayiladuthurai Road, Tiruvarur, on Saturday. While it was anticipated that the companies would recruit around 10,000 people for various positions in their organisations, skill development organisations functioning in the district would also select eligible candidates for free training at their institutions.

Further, stalls to guide the job seekers on the process of availing bank loans, entrepreneurship and higher education would also be put up at the job fair, she added.

Aspiring candidates having educational qualifications of a pass in class 8, degree, ITI diploma, engineering graduates, nursing and others should register their name and other details at the website: www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in and download the registration for attending the job fair, the release added.