1,000 litres of liquor seized in Nagapattinam

March 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Nagapattinam District Police on Tuesday seized 1,000 litres of liquor packets smuggled from the neighbouring Karaikal district and destroyed them.

Police sources said based on a tip-off that a large consignment of liquor from Karaikal was being smuggled into Nagapattinam, the PEW police rushed to the banks of River Vetter and found 1,000 litres of liquor meant for sale illegally.

Upon knowing the arrival of the police, the smugglers escaped from the spot leaving aside the contraband and two motor vehicles. The police seized the liquor packets and destroyed them. Nagapattinam Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar told journalists that the police had tightened the grips near the river bridges and public transport. Check posts were activated in the border areas to ensure round-the-clock vigil.

In recent times, smugglers found a new way of transporting the liquor illegally by attaching the contraband to the ropes and throwing it on the river, Mr. Jawahar added the police would increase the vigil around the river banks.

He said the police registered nearly 687 cases against 717 persons who were involved in smuggling liquor, this year, and a total of 48,875 litres of liquor was seized and destroyed.