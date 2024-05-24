ADVERTISEMENT

‘1,000 hectares of cotton crop inundated in Karaikal’

Updated - May 24, 2024 06:17 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 06:16 pm IST - KARAIKAL

It will take another week to know whether the inundated cotton crop would be affected or not, say the officials of the Agriculture Department

The Hindu Bureau

A team of six scientists from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and from other institutions along with the district agriculture department team, headed by Additional director R. Ganesan, inspecting a cotton field in Karaikal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recent summer rain has caused inundation of cotton crop on over 1,000 hectares in the district, according to the Agriculture Department.

Agriculture Department officials have reported water stagnation at several places in the district. R. Ganesan, Additional Director of Agriculture, told The Hindu that the district had received 6 cm rain on May 16. It will take another week to know whether the inundated cotton crop would be affected or not.

A team of six scientists from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and from other institutions, along with a team of the district agriculture department, headed by Mr. Ganesan, visited some of the rain-affected cotton fields.

P.G. Somu, joint secretary of Delta Vivasayigal Sangam Karaikal Chapter, said the summer rain had come at a time when the crop was at the flowering stage. The rain will affect the yield, he said.

