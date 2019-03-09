100-year-old eye unit to get more facilities

To mark the 100th year of functioning of the Ophthalmology department, an arch is to be constructed of Rajah Mirasdar Hospital here.

Laying the foundation stone for the arch on Saturday, Agriculture Minister R.Doraikkannu said the eye unit catered to a large number of people, including children, not only from Thanjavur district but also from Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

On an average, 500 to 600 patients received treatment at the hospital every month. Apart from the commemorative arch, a visitors’ lounge and compound wall would be constructed and approach road laid, all at a total cost of ₹50 lakh released from the Local Area Development Fund of Rajya Sabha MP R.Vaithilingam who also took part in the foundation stone laying function.