100 patients, including three UK returnees, test positive in central region

27 December 2020 20:18 IST

The central districts on Sunday recorded 100 fresh COVID-19 cases, continuing the trend of reporting low cases. Three patients, who returned from the United Kingdom to Thanjavur, tested positive.

Two deaths, one each from Karur and Thanjavur, were reported.

Tiruchi recorded the highest number of cases in the central region on Sunday with 28 patients testing positive. A slight spike was also reported in Tiruvarur where 10 patients reported positive. Among those who tested positive were primary contacts of those who tested positive earlier and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses (ILI).

Meanwhile, 13 patients were discharged from Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

In Thanjavur, 24 patients tested positive, while in Nagapattinam, 17 cases were reported.

A total of 12 patients tested positive in Karur, while in Tiruvarur 10 patients reported positive. Patients in both districts were local contacts with no contact or travel history, patients detected through fever camps and patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses.

In Karur, the patients were residents of Gandhigramam and Chithalavai among other localities. Interdistrict travellers from Namakkal also tested positive. In Pudukottai, five patients tested positive.

In Ariyalur, three patients tested positive, while in Perambalur, one new case was reported.

Three persons among a group of 56 travellers to Thanjavur from the UK tested positive for COVID-19. Following an investigation, three of their primary contacts also tested positive. All six were admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for treatment.

A senior official of TMCH said all six samples were sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for genomic analysis, and reports are awaited.