100 new cases, no deaths in central region

24 December 2020 20:39 IST

The central districts registered 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department, the maximum number of fresh cases was reported in Tiruchi district with 28 patients testing positive for the virus. It was followed by Thanjavur with 27. Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam registered 17 and 14. Karur recorded eight new cases, Pudukottai five and Ariyalur one. No new case was recorded in Perambalur.

No COVID-19 related death was reported in any of the central districts on Thursday. A total of 78 patients were discharged from various hospitals in central districts. Tiruchi district topped the list with 21 discharges followed by 17 in Thanjavur and 15 in Nagapattinam.