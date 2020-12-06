100 new cases and no death

Tiruchi

06 December 2020 19:55 IST

The central districts on Sunday continued to record a low number of COVID-19 cases with only 100 patients testing positive for the viral infection. No COVID death was reported in the region for another consecutive day, according to the health bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Tiruchi registered a slight increase in the number of patients who tested positive with 36 new cases reported. Patients who tested positive were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. A total of eight patients who were undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

All other districts in the region reported less than 20 new cases, reflecting a sharp decline over the last few days.

In Tiruvarur, 14 new cases were reported while in Nagapattinam, 14 patients tested positive. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history, or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

In Thanjavur, 13 patients tested positive, signifying a significant decline, while in Karur, 12 new cases were recorded. Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents from Kulithalai, Thanthonrimalai and Puliyur. Inter-district travellers, too, tested positive. Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

Pudukottai reported a further drop in COVID-19 cases with only seven cases testing positive for the viral infection. Among them were primary contacts, local index cases and asymptomatic patients identified through fever camps.

Three patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur, no new case was reported for the third consecutive day.