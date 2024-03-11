ADVERTISEMENT

100 kg of hashish worth ₹110 crore seized from prawn farm shed in Pudukottai district

March 11, 2024 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Officials of the Central Intelligence Unit team of the Tiruchi Customs seized the hashish, along with 876 kg of ganja, from the farm located near coastal Mimisal

The Hindu Bureau

A Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) team of the Tiruchi Customs has seized 100 kilograms of hashish and 876 kilograms of ganja from a shed, on a prawn farm, near coastal Mimisal in Pudukottai district. The seizure was made on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Officials said the drugs were meant to be smuggled into Sri Lanka.

Acting on specific information, the CIU team went to the shed and found hashish and ganja concealed in various gunny bags inside the shed. The value of the confiscated hashish was put at ₹110 crores, while the seized ganja was valued at ₹1.05 crore. 

The team is on the lookout for the owner of the prawn farm, who is absconding. Sources said this was a major seizure and further investigation were underway. 

