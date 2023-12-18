GIFT a SubscriptionGift
100 kg ganja seized in Pudukottai, couple among three arrested

December 18, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Special teams of the Pudukottai police seized 100 kg of ganja at Adappankulam in Pudukottai on Sunday evening and arrested three persons, including a couple. 

Acting on a tip-off, the teams conducted vehicle checks and found three gunny bags containing ganja in an autorickshaw.

The teams arrested R. Shanmugam, 33, of Pudukottai who was in the vehicle. Based on his information, his wife Vidya, 29, and Sevugamurthy, 34, of Singampunari in Sivaganga district were arrested. 

The value of the seized ganja was put at ₹10 lakh. Besides the contraband, the police confiscated the autorickshaw, a scooter, a motorcycle and a couple of mobile phones. Investigations revealed that ganja was smuggled from Andhra Pradesh and sent by sea to Sri Lanka. The police learnt that one family, led by Vidya’s mother Vasanthi, was involved in the racket. 

The Pudukottai police are on the lookout for Vasanthi and five others. The Pudukottai PEW unit has registered a case under the NDPS Act against nine persons. A police press release on Monday said Shanmugam and Sevugamurthy were lodged in the Pudukottai District Jail while Vidya has been lodged in the Special Prison for Women in Tiruchi. 

