100 fresh cases, two deaths in central districts

The central districts on Friday continued to witness decline in COVID-19 cases with 100 patients testing positive for the viral infection on Friday. Two deaths were reported in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, according to a bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 60-year-old woman from Thanjavur, who had been suffering from diabetes and hypertension, and a 65-year-old man from Tiruvarur with a history of coronary artery disease succumbed to the disease.

Tiruchi reported 27 fresh cases for the viral infection, the highest in the region on Friday. Among them were primary contacts and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Nine patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported 23 fresh cases and Tiruvarur 16. All other districts in the region reported below 15 fresh cases. A total of 14 patients tested positive in Nagapattinam while nine each tested positive in Pudukottai and Karur. Among them were local index cases with no travel or contact history or patients with a history of Influenza-Like Illnesses and their immediate contacts.

Among the patients who tested positive in Karur were residents of Kallumadai and Gandhigramam. Inter-district travellers to Namakkal and Tiruchi also tested positive.

Two patients tested positive in Ariyalur district while in Perambalur no new patient tested positive for COVID-19 . Meanwhile, a total of 309 throat swabs were lifted at government hospitals and primary healthcare centres in Ariyalur district and sent for processing.