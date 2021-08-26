100% coverage of disabled in Pudukottai district

PUDUKOTTAI

In Ariyalur, all pregnant women have taken at least one shot of vaccine

Pudukottai district has achieved cent per cent coverage in vaccinating persons with disabilities (PwDs) with the COVID-19 vaccine.

While around 6,000 were registered with the Differently Abled Welfare Department, the district inoculated a total of 11,649 people, officials here said.

The initiative was kicked off following instructions from the Chief Minister, who urged the Differently Abled Welfare Department to conduct door-to-door vaccination of PwDs. Collector Kavitha Ramu conducted a review meeting and instructed officials to identify and vaccinate all differently abled people in the district.

Along with a list provided by the District Differently-abled Welfare Officer, health and revenue officials went door-to-door to locate and vaccinate. “Field-level officers, village health nurses, staff at primary healthcare centres and revenue officials led by tahsildars identified at least 5,000 people,” B. Kalaivani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Pudukottai told The Hindu.

Of the 11,649, who were vaccinated, at least 7,000 were given the jab at their doorstep by mobile health teams. Only around 3,000 of them visited vaccination camps, while the remaining were unable to travel due to lack of transport or caretakers. Each block in Pudukottai had three such teams consisting of a medical officer and a nurse equipped with a van to travel to the homes of those who required vaccination.

Efforts were taken by Pudukottai Government Medical College in screening and vaccinating people who suffered from epilepsy and other illnesses also contributed to the achievement, Dr. Kalaivani said. “We aim to soon vaccinate cent per cent pregnant women and other vulnerable groups” she added.

In Ariyalur district, 100% of pregnant women have taken at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine. The district had been a forerunner in vaccinating pregnant women since the Centre gave clearance to vaccinate the vulnerable group. Now, all 7,190 women had taken the shot.

Authorities in the district credit village health nurses and doctors at the primary healthcare centres for the feat. Pregnant women were motivated to take the vaccine through regular sensitisation programmes.