10-year RI for man for sexually assaulting minor girl

PUDUKOTTAI

16 April 2021 21:33 IST

The Mahila Court here on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in Alangudi taluk in December 2019.

The Alangudi All Women Police had registered a case under the POCSO Act against M. Balamurugan, 30, of Vadakadu. The court slapped a fine of ₹25,000 on Balamurugan and directed the State government to provide ₹2.5 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.

