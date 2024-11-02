10-year-old boy sustains severe burns from low-hanging live wire in Tiruchi

A 10-year-old boy, Yuvraj, sustained severe burns after coming in contact with a low-hanging overhead power cable in Bhagavathi Amman Street at Manikandam in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Yuvraj, son of Natarajan and Kala, had ventured into the field behind his home when he accidentally came into contact with the sagging livewire.

The incident occurred when the support cable of an electric pole had snapped causing the power line to hang dangerously low. Unaware of it, Yuvraj came into contact with the wire, which resulted in a powerful electric shock. He sustained serious burns on his right shoulder and back.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene and immediately shifted him to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where he is now receiving critical care in the burns ward.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a 73-year-old man from Sannachimadam near Mahendramangalam died after suffering an electric shock at his home.

The deceased, Natarajan, reportedly suffered the shock due to an electrical leakage in a radio. His son, Manikandan, found him unconscious and rushed him to the Government Hospital in Thottiyam, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The body has been sent to the Government Hospital in Musiri for autopsy. Thottiyam police have registered a case.