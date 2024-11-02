GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10-year-old boy sustains severe burns from low-hanging live wire in Tiruchi

Published - November 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-year-old boy, Yuvraj, sustained severe burns after coming in contact with a low-hanging overhead power cable in Bhagavathi Amman Street at Manikandam in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Yuvraj, son of Natarajan and Kala, had ventured into the field behind his home when he accidentally came into contact with the sagging livewire.

The incident occurred when the support cable of an electric pole had snapped causing the power line to hang dangerously low. Unaware of it, Yuvraj came into contact with the wire, which resulted in a powerful electric shock. He sustained serious burns on his right shoulder and back.

Nearby residents rushed to the scene and immediately shifted him to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, where he is now receiving critical care in the burns ward.

Meanwhile, on Friday, a 73-year-old man from Sannachimadam near Mahendramangalam died after suffering an electric shock at his home.

The deceased, Natarajan, reportedly suffered the shock due to an electrical leakage in a radio. His son, Manikandan, found him unconscious and rushed him to the Government Hospital in Thottiyam, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The body has been sent to the Government Hospital in Musiri for autopsy. Thottiyam police have registered a case.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / accident (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.