10 workers injured as old building collapses in Pudukottai

Ten labourers were injured after an old private building collapsed in Pudukottai town when the structure was being demolished on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the morning on South Second Street when about 20 labourers were involved in demolition of the building that was once a textile shop.

Even as work was under way, the two-storeyed building collapsed all of a sudden. The heavy downpour in Pudukottai town over the past few days was cited as a reason for collapse of the structure. Acting on an alert, a team of firefighters led by Assistant District Officer, Pudukottai, P. Karthikeyan rushed to the spot.

While some labourers worked on the top portion of the building, others were on the ground. Seven labourers were trapped inside, while the remaining managed to escape, said Mr. Karthikeyan.

The firefighters rescued seven labourers one after the other. A few others on top were rescued using a ladder. The building had remained unused for nearly 10 years, added Mr. Karthikeyan.

It is said to have been sold to another person by the owner.

The rescued labourers were admitted in Pudukottai Medical College Hospital. Police sources said a woman was among the injured.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy and Collector Kavitha Ramu inspected the spot and oversaw the rescue operation. The debris were cleared using earthmovers.