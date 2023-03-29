10 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

March 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. Tiruchi reported five cases, Mayiladuthurai three, and Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts one each.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 49. Nineteen of them were in Tiruchi district, 10 in Mayiladuthurai, six in Ariyalur, four in Tiruvarur, three each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, and two each Karur and Thanjavur. Perambalur had no active case.