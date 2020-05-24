10 test positive, 11 discharged in central region

Tiruchi

24 May 2020 21:15 IST

Ten persons from districts in the central region tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Of them, three hailed from Thanjavur and Tiruchi districts, while two tested positive in Tiruvarur, and one person each in Ariyalur and Pudukottai. Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged from the Karur Medical College Hospital.

In Tiruchi the three patients - a 45-year-old female and two males aged 52 and 21, who tested positive are all contacts of people who had returned to Tiruchi from Chennai and had tested positive earlier. A total of 282 people had returned from Chennai and of them, four had tested positive. The total number of positive cases is now 75.

There are now nine patients hailing from Tiruchi, five from Perambalur, and one from Theni undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. One patient is undergoing treatment at the Divisional Railway Hospital in Ponmalai.

In Thanjavur, two men aged 38 and 53 years and a woman aged 36 years tested positive for COVID-19. They are undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

In Tiruvarur, two patients, a 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man tested positive. Both are undergoing treatment at the Government Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital.

The sole patient who tested positive in Pudukottai is an eight-year-old girl whose parents tested positive last week. She has been admitted to the Muthulakshmi Reddy Memorial Government Headquarters Hospital in Pudukottai town.

One patient tested positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur district. The patient had travelled from Ariyalur to Chennai on May 20. In Chennai, the patient had been residing in Mogappair, where he might have contracted the infection. Including this patient, a total of 356 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ariyalur.

Meanwhile, 11 patients, hailing from Karur district who had tested positive after returning to their home towns from Maharashtra had recovered and were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday.