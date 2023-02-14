ADVERTISEMENT

10 students fall ill after consuming deworming tablets

February 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ten students of Government Middle School at Rayanur here were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) with complaints of vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain after they were given deworming tablets on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Health workers, who visited the school in the morning, gave de-worming tablets to most of the 184 students. Soon after taking tablets some students developed nausea and uneasiness. They also underwent a few bouts of vomiting. Following this, they were rushed to the GMCH. All of them were said to be responding well to the treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US