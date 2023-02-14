HamberMenu
10 students fall ill after consuming deworming tablets

February 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Ten students of Government Middle School at Rayanur here were admitted to Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) with complaints of vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain after they were given deworming tablets on Tuesday.

According to sources, the Health workers, who visited the school in the morning, gave de-worming tablets to most of the 184 students. Soon after taking tablets some students developed nausea and uneasiness. They also underwent a few bouts of vomiting. Following this, they were rushed to the GMCH. All of them were said to be responding well to the treatment.

