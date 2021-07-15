Tiruchirapalli

10 Sri Lankan Tamils released from special camp

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI 15 July 2021 20:37 IST
Updated: 15 July 2021 20:37 IST

Ten Sri Lankan Tamils housed in a special camp here were released on Thursday after their deportation was ordered by the State government as they had served their sentences, official sources said.

The released Sri Lankan Tamils were booked under various provisions including overstay and under the Passport Act, police said.

They left with police escort to Chennai from where they would return to the island nation by flight.

Following the release of the 10 Sri Lankan Tamils, the total number of inmates hailing from different countries housed in the special camp near Tiruchi Central Prison stood at 109.

A majority of those housed in the camp were Sri Lankan Tamils against whom different cases had been booked and they were out on bail. There were other foreign nationals in the camp hailing from Bulgaria, Kenya, Russia and Bangladesh, the sources said.

