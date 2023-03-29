10 sovereigns of gold jewellery robbed near Manapparai 

March 29, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unidentified persons gained entry into a house near Manapparai and decamped with 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and cash on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident happened at a house in K. Periyapatti near Manapparai on Tuesday morning when the complainant, O. Silambarasan, 57, locked his house and went to work.

Unidentified persons entered the house using the key that was kept hidden by the owner near the door and took away 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery and ₹25,000 cash.

He lodged a complaint at Manapparai police station. The police registered a case under Sections 454 (Lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 380 (Theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code and were on the lookout for the accused.