10 persons sentenced to life for murder

Ten out of 13 persons arrested in connection with a murder at Nagakudi in Swamimalai Police Station limit in August 2020 were sentenced to life imprisonment by a Kumbakonam court here on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased, Arunraj, 22, of Melakabisthalam was hacked to death on August 12, 2020 by a group of persons led by Silambarasan of Maruthuvakudi. The accused, Silambarasan, and 12 others were arrested by Swamimalai police and charge sheets were served on them.

After hearing the case, Additional District Court (Fast Track), Kumbakonam, Judge J. Radhika awarded life sentence to Silambarasan and nine others. Three persons - Napoleon, Bharathirajan and Gajendran – were discharged from the case and set free.