ADVERTISEMENT

10 new COVID-19 cases in central region

March 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were three new cases in Tiruchi, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, one case each in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. Out of 51 active cases in the region. Tiruchi district had 21 , Mayiladuthurai 11, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur five, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai three, and Thanjavur, Karur and Perambalur reported one active case each.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US