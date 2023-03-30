10 new COVID-19 cases in central region

March 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were three new cases in Tiruchi, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, one case each in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. Out of 51 active cases in the region. Tiruchi district had 21 , Mayiladuthurai 11, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur five, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai three, and Thanjavur, Karur and Perambalur reported one active case each.