HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 new COVID-19 cases in central region

March 30, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There were three new cases in Tiruchi, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur, one case each in Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. Out of 51 active cases in the region. Tiruchi district had 21 , Mayiladuthurai 11, Ariyalur and Tiruvarur five, Nagapattinam and Pudukottai three, and Thanjavur, Karur and Perambalur reported one active case each.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.