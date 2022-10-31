10 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Ten persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at four in Tiruchi and two in Thanjavur. Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai districts accounted for one fresh case each while Nagapattinam, Perambalur and Karur had no new cases.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 51 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 40 cases, Thanjavur 35, Perambalur 28, Tiruvarur 21, Pudukottai 20, Karur 15, Ariyalur 12 and Nagapattinam six.