10 new cases in central districts

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts on Wednesday, as per data recorded by the State Health Department. There were no fresh infections in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Perambalur.

No fatalities were reported in the nine central districts on Wednesday.

In Tiruchi, four persons tested positive. Two fresh cases each were reported in the districts of Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.