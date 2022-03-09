10 new cases in central districts
--
Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central districts on Wednesday, as per data recorded by the State Health Department. There were no fresh infections in the districts of Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam and Perambalur.
No fatalities were reported in the nine central districts on Wednesday.
In Tiruchi, four persons tested positive. Two fresh cases each were reported in the districts of Pudukottai, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.