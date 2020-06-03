Tiruchirapalli

10 more test positive in central region

Six cases reported in Thanjavur, two in Tiruvarur, one each in Karur, Nagapattinam

Ten more persons from central districts tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Six of the new cases were reported from Thanjavur district, while Tiruvarur reported two cases. Karur and Nagapattinam accounted for one case each.

With the six new cases, the tally of active cases in Thanjavur rose to 23. All six patients had been moved to COVID-19 Special Ward at Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital (TMCH) for treatment.

As on Wednesday, the total number of persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus in Thanjavur district stood at 103. Of this, 80 persons were treated and discharged from TMCH.

The number of active cases in Tiruvarur district increased to 15 on Wednesday with two persons who arrived in the district testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

While 51 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvarur district since the outbreak of the virus, 36 of them were discharged after treatment.

The lone patient from Karur district, who tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, hailed from Pallapatti. He is said to have contracted the virus in Chennai.

In Nagapattinam district, the patient, who tested positive for COVID-19, was from Mayiladuthurai. Upon returning from Chennai a few days ago, he was tested and asked to be in quarantine. The results turned out to be positive.

No fresh case

No fresh case was reported in Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts on Wednesday.

