10 more persons affected by diarrhoea in North Tharanallur

The number of diarrhoea cases rose in Kalaignar Nagar at Tharanallur with 10 people getting treatment in various clinics in the city.

Situated in North Tharanallur, Kalaignar Nagar is home to over 200 families spread across five streets in the area. Residents claim that over 20 people in the locality had been admitted to hospital due to diarrhoea recently caused by consumption of contaminated water.

Although many fear that the drinking water is to be blamed, some state that it is near impossible to drink only boiled water given the heat. “It is usually the case that we boil the water and then drink it. But in this weather we mistakenly drink water without boiling and contract the disease,” said K. Shanti, a resident.

The cases saw an uptick earlier this week on June 10, though in the span of one week, many contracted diarrhoea and were hospitalised subsequently, residents said. “Only if something drastic happens will authorities take note of the issue, else we are left to our own,” said M. Muruganandan, another resident.

“So far, 10 cases have been reported in the area and regular camps will be conducted. Water samples have been collected for testing and we will monitor the area closely,” said T. Manivannan, City Health Officer. He said the disease became serious when people opted for over-the-counter medication instead of getting admitted to hospital immediately.

